Bayern cruise to 4-0 win over Club Brugge

Harry Kane on Wednesday night scored his 20th goal in only the 12th game of the season as Bayern Munich thrashed Club Brugge to maintain their 100% start in the Champions League.

The England captain scored one of the easiest goals of his career in the 14th minute when he was left unmarked to tap in Konrad Laimer’s ball across the face of the goal.

New Telegraph reports that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo scored their first 20 goals in a season in as few as 12 matches.

Kane’s strike followed a sensational one by teenage sensation Lennart Karl nine minutes earlier as, aged 17 years and 242 days, he became the youngest player to score for Bayern in the Champions League, surpassing Jamal Musiala’s previous record by 121 days.

On his first start, Karl fired in a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner after shimmying past two defenders.

Luis Diaz smashed in a third off the underside of the crossbar in the 34th minute – his seventh goal since his summer move from Liverpool – before Kane hit the post from a tight angle just before the break.

The 32-year-old should have scored again early in the second half, but was thwarted by Brugge goalkeeper Nordin Jackers in a one-on-one opportunity after breaking clear of the defence.

Kane was also denied a tap-in by a superb last-ditch block by Jorne Spileers, and replaced by Nicolas Jackson with 20 minutes remaining.

The Senegal striker scored Bayern’s fourth from close range minutes, sealing a third successive win in the competition, after Diaz had an effort cleared off the line.

Bayern moved up to second behind Paris St-Germain in the league phase standings on goals scored with nine points, while Brugge are 20th with three points.

The German champions will travel to France on 4 November to face holders PSG (20:00 GMT), while Club Brugge host Barcelona the following day (20:00 GMT).