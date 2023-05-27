Bayern Crowned 2022/23 Bundesliga Champions

Bayern Munich have been crowned the champions of the Bundesliga for the 11th consecutive season after an unbelievably dramatic final day.

An equaliser from the penalty spot from Köln’s Dejan Ljubicic looked to be handing the title to Dortmund – who drew 2-2 at home to Mainz when a win would have guaranteed them the title.

But a brilliant 89th-minute winning goal from Jamal Musiala saw the title race swing back to the Bundesliga record champions Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman gave Bayern an early lead at the RheinEnergieStadion and their day soon got even better when news filtered through that Andreas Hanche-Olsen had given Mainz the lead at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund(BVB’s) title dream then looked like it was turning into a nightmare when Sebastian Haller missed a penalty before Karim Onisiwo put Mainz 2-0 up

Raphaël Guerreiro pulled one back for BVB in the second half, before Ljubicic netted a penalty and appeared to hand the title to Dortmund.

But Musiala popped up with the title-winning goal, and Bayern claimed the Meisterschale by one point. It is the first Bundesliga title of coach Thomas Tuchel’s career and the 33rd in the record champions’ history.

Over in Dortmund, they will spend the whole summer wondering what went wrong. All Edin Terzić’s side had to do was win at home on the final day, but somehow they failed, with Niklas Süle’s late equaliser coming too late to make a difference.

And there was plenty more decided on a dramatic final day in the Bundesliga …

Europe

Union Berlin’s 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen means they have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, and will join Bayern, Dortmund, and RB Leipzig in Europe’s premier competition next season if they can make it through the qualifying round.

Freiburg – who lost 2-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt – will enter the Europa League, and Bayer Leverkusen will go into the Conference League despite a 3-0 defeat away at Bochum.

Relegation

It was a horrible day for Schalke, who will be joining Hertha BSC in the second division next season after they lost 4-2 away at RB Leipzig.

And a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim couldn’t prevent Stuttgart from finishing in the relegation play-off position.