Bayern Confirm Departure Of CEO, Sporting Director

Barely an hour after winning their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich confirmed two big changes in the club’s hierarchy.

According to a statement issued on Saturday evening, both CEO, Oliver Kahn and sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidžić have been let go by the club.

The decision was made by the club’s supervisory board, and they have already worked fast to bring in a new CEO.

It would be recalled that Kahn held his position since 2021, while Salihamidžić’s dated back to 2017.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, who has been Deputy Chairman of the board for the past ten years, will now take over from Kahn.

“Dreesen has done an exceptionally good job for FC Bayern over the past ten years,” said supervisory board chairman Herbert Hainer on the decisions.

“He lives at FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he has accepted this task. He can tackle without getting used to it, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern need in the current situation.

“The course of this season after the winter break and differing opinions about the future direction of our team have prompted us to reach an agreement with Salihamidžić to end his position immediately. The decision was difficult for us.”