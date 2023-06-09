New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Bayern Confirm Arrival…

Bayern Confirm Arrival Of Konrad Laimer From RB Leipzig

Vinkmag ad

Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel has continued to grow the squad after signing Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.

Laimer has signed a five-year deal with the Bavarian side until 2027.

During his time at Leipzig, Laimer made 167 appearances registering 11 goals and 18 assists in the process.

Taking to the official club website to confirm the arrival of Laimer, Tuchel said, “It’s a dream come true for me.”

“FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will give everything to the club and the fans. FC Bayern always have the highest goals – just like me. I’m in the right place here.”

He will boost central midfield for the Bundesliga giants competing for time against Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch and Joshua Kimmich.

Post Views: 153
Tags:

Read Previous

NYSC Board Member, Oyewumi Hails Re-Appointed Lagos CoS, Ayinde  
Read Next

Kano Deputy Governor Affirms No Reversal On Demolition Of Illegal Structures

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023