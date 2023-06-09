Bayern Confirm Arrival Of Konrad Laimer From RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel has continued to grow the squad after signing Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.
Laimer has signed a five-year deal with the Bavarian side until 2027.
During his time at Leipzig, Laimer made 167 appearances registering 11 goals and 18 assists in the process.
Taking to the official club website to confirm the arrival of Laimer, Tuchel said, “It’s a dream come true for me.”
“FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will give everything to the club and the fans. FC Bayern always have the highest goals – just like me. I’m in the right place here.”
He will boost central midfield for the Bundesliga giants competing for time against Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch and Joshua Kimmich.