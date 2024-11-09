Bayern bid to extend lead in Germany

Share

Bayern Munich could stretch their lead at the top of the Bundesliga at least temporarily to six points with a victory away at St. Pauli. St. Pauli’s second league win of the season, this time against Hoffenheim has lifted them out of the relegation places, a massive achievement for the newly promoted 2. Bundesliga champions.

Unfortunately for them, the opportunity to back that up comes against the best team in the league currently in the form of table toppers Bayern Munich. The big worry from a St. Pauli point of view is that each of those two wins came on the road vs Freiburg and Hoffenheim respectively. Back on home turf here, they need to conjure up the same fighting spirit shown on the same ground against RB Leipzig earlier in the campaign. Similarly, after their thrashing by Liverpool in the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen aim to get back to winning ways in the league against rock-bottom Bochum. Bayer Leverkusen have drawn four of their last five Bundesliga matches, most recently playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Stuttgart in which Xabi Alonso’s side dominated but could not find the winning goal. The gap between them in fourth place and league leaders Bayern Munich now stands at seven points.

