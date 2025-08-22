Bayern Begin Bundesliga Defence With Big Tie Against Leipzig

Bayern Munich are starting their Bundesliga title defence with an exciting game against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena today.

After a strong finish last season, Bayern are looking to continue their winning ways under new coach Vincent Kompany. Last season, Bayern won the title comfortably, finishing 13 points ahead of their closest rivals. They beat Leipzig 5-1 in this fixture last year and had a thrilling 3-3 draw away in May.

This time, they seem ready again after winning the Super Cup last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart. Even though star players Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies are out with injuries, Bayern still have plenty of talent. Harry Kane, who scored 26 goals last season, started this one well by scoring in the Super Cup.

New signing Luis Diaz also found the net, and both Leon Goretzka and Michael Olise created chances too. Vincent Kompany’s fast and aggressive playing style is already showing results. Bayern look sharp and determined to start the season strong.

On the other side, Leipzig had a tough end to last season. They missed out on European competitions and struggled in away matches, winning just once in their last ten Bundesliga games on the road. Although they beat Sandhausen 4-2 in the cup last week.