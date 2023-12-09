Bayern Battle Premiere League Clubs For Palhinha

Bayern Munich are reportedly in fierce competition with multiple Premier League clubs in the battle to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Midfielder Palhinha, 28, was on the verge of joining the reigning German champions on deadline day of the summer transfer window and remains a target for the Bundesliga giants.

Reports indicate that at least two English sides are showing interest in the Portugal international.

Palhinha has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders since his £17million move to Craven Cottage from Sporting in 2022.

English suitors’ hopes of landing the Cottagers maestro have been boosted by his recent comments about how much the top flight suits his playing style.

READ ALSO

He told the Fulham Fix podcast: “I always looked to the Premier League as the best league for me as a player.

“My characteristics, what I want to do on the pitch, for me it is the best league that I fit.”

Bayern had agreed to pay £60m for Palhinha in the summer, with the midfielder general even flying to Bavaria for a medical before the deal fell through after Fulham could not find a replacement.

Palhinha has racked up 53 appearances for Fulham, scoring six goals two of them coming this season.