Bayelsa’s Proactive Measures To Check Flood

Antecedents

Few Months to 2023 Flood Alert, little or nothing seems to be going on in Bayelsa State on how to curb the natural monster that always comes to kill and destroy. It is a natural phenomenon in the state according to a commissioner yes but something can still be done to down tone the damage that flood used to cause in the state when it comes. Some of those things that can be done is clearing of canals that are already blocked and over grown with weeds.

That was always done by the previous government on a yearly basis even as residents are also expected to clear the drainages around their houses and are expected to stop dropping dirt and plastics in the drainage systems because government will not do everything for the residents. Of course, it is on record that the 2022 flood wrecked a lot of havoc in the state as almost 95% of Yenagoa residents were displaced including yours truly.

That was about 700,000 persons in about 300 communities and according to Bayelsa State emergency management agency, a total of 96 deaths were recorded in the state including those that may not have been recorded especially those at the riverine areas while the governor of the state, Douye Diri disclosed then that the state lost about 2 billion naira to the flood.

Flood alert

Just few weeks ago the house of senate advised all that along the flood prone areas to get ready relocate to a safer ground. It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently implement a community-resettlement plan to relocate residents from high-risk areas.

The senate also urged the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) and NEMA to jointly and urgently engage relevant experts to conduct the assessment and implement measures, such as slope stabilization, gabion installations, terracing, revegetation, and construction of retaining walls to prevent further losses and minimize the risks to nearby infrastructure, communities, LGAs, and states.

The chamber also called on CFO and NEMA to establish community-based initiatives to enhance resilience, such as emergency response teams, evacuation plans and the formation of local task forces focused on disaster management; out- lining the achieved milestones, challenges encountered and plans for future actions. Also Mustapha Ahmed, the director-general of the national emergency management agency, had issued a warning of up- coming severe flooding this year as indicated by predictions from relevant agencies.

In a two-day experts’ technical meeting on 2023 climate-related disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies in Abuja, Ahmed said that this had earlier been revealed in the seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlooks by the Nigerian meteorological agency and the Nigeria hydrological services agency. He said “We have started early this year as we are ready for early warning and early action.

We will bombard every citizen, state and local government with this information as we want them to know that it is serious and we will not keep quiet, because we want them to know that there will be flood this year. Also the director-general of Nigeria hydrological services agency, Clement Nze, disclosed that 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT had been predicted to experience severe flooding in 2023.

He said, “This time, we came out early with this prediction and we expect that relevant actors, governments and individuals will go to work. We expect that actions should be taken, especially at the sub-national levels, early enough, to mitigate the impact of flooding in the country.

Sets up directorate

To checkmate the excesses of this year’s flood, the Bayelsa state government has set up flood and erosion control directorate just as it budgeted 13.842 billion naira out of 389.37 billion naira 2023 annual budget of the state.

Also according to national bureau of statics, between 2021 and 2022 Bayelsa state got N1.2 billion naira as ecological fund although the lowest among the South South states. With these governor Douye Diri few months ago formally inaugurated the flood and erosion control directorate in the state with a charge of proffering lasting solution to the flooding and erosion problem in the state.

The committee which has Omuso D. Omuso as director general and Daniel Tenemeni Ebi as secretary was charged with the responsibility of saving lives and property in Bayelsa State. Diri said “You must address the threat of flood and erosion with utmost priority that it deserves, develop sustainable flood management practices, introduce erosion control techniques and design flood resistant structures among other structures that can be adopted to mitigate the risk involved in the very near future.

Work begins

The Directorate commenced a state-wide assessment of flood-prone areas few weeks ago with a view to providing solutions to the problems of flooding in the state. Speaking during the exercise in Yenagoa, the Director General, Wilson Omuso, stated that the reason for the on-the-spot assessment was to ascertain the level of work required to open canals and drainages across the state, noting that, work would commence immediately after the assessment exercise.

Omuso, who assured that the flood problems would be taken care of before the impending flood, solicited the support and cooperation of Bayelsans and residents to achieve the Direc- torate’s mandate, stressing that, the agency would not relent until the flood issues were addressed.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Directorate, Mr. Daniel Tenemeni, noted that the canals and channels inspected were sufficient to solve the issues of flooding by emptying flood water into the Epie and Azikoro creeks and called on Bayelsans to refrain from dumping refuse in the natural canals and building illegal structures on waterways.

The assessment exercise covered canals and drainages within and around Saint Peters area in Yenagoa, Onopa, Ekeki, Kpansia, Azikoro, Bayelsa Palm up to Yenezuegene. The Directorate had earlier visited Sampou and Odi communities in Kolokuma/Opo- kuma Local Government Area, with expectation to embark on more assessment visits to cover other flood-prone areas in the state.

Clearing of canals

A resident of Airforce road Okaka, simply known as Mama First lady and a landlady said that the canals were always cleared on yearly basis when Dickson was the governor of the state. She said in Pidgin English “Even though Dickson was not too good a governor but he made sure that he cleared the canals yearly and that made the residents not to feel negative effects of flood all through his stay.

“But this governor I don’t understand. Please let them come and clear the canals be- cause flood is coming again. I can’t face what I faced last year instead I will run to my community Nembe until the flood is over.

Worst areas

Also at Okutukutu area of Yenagoa where a dike was built just across the water channel for what reason I don’t know known as Marcus Oti called on the state government to come and remove the dike before the flood comes. He said “Let the government come and pull down this thing. Because of the dike last year the whole Yenagoa was flooded because this canal supposed to take this water to Azikoro village but they have closed the water channel.

Another resident of state Emmanuel Egede community de- velopment chairman of Otuoke during a stakeholder’s meeting in Yenagoa facilitated by stake- holders democracy network (SDN) called on government to open up the canals to allow easy flow of water. He also suggested building of IDP camps, construction of dikes and sea walls, early provision of relief materials among others.

And yet another resident Sam Ogilo asked the residents to clear their drainages stating that residents should stop dumping refuse at the drainages. “He said “Even as the state government is being tackled, residents should live up their expectation too. They should stop dumping refuse and plastics in the gutters. Residents should not expect the government to come and clear their gutters. It is not proper.

Way forward

The alert came as early as January this year and Bayelsa state knows that flooding is a perennial occurrence here. With all the plans done even though coming a bit late, the relevant stakeholders should swing into action to avert what happened last year. The work should not be left for the government alone.

All residents should be at alert ad do their bit. Residents should also stop building on the natural channels and that dike around Okutukutu area should be removed no matter who erected it to allow for easy flow of water.

As a matter of fact, that dike caused the whole Yenagoa to be flooded last year although it was gathered that it was erected by an elite in the state but it must go down and canals cleared before September if what happened last year will be averted.