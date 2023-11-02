Bayelsa’s Poverty Index, Evidence Of PDP, Diri’s Failure – Eradiri

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the November 11 Bayelsa State Governoship Election, Udengs Eradiri has described the ranking of Bayelsa as the second poorest state after Sokoto State in the multidimensional poverty index as alarming and disastrous.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday, the LP candidate said Bayelsa’s poor rankings in all economic and developmental indices remained an eloquent testimony that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state Governor, Douye Diri, had failed the state.

The LP candidate, attributed the woes of Bayelsa to many years of cluelessness, incompetence, avarice, profligacy and anti-people policies of the PDP insisting that the current administration had no idea of how to tackle the issues.

Eradiri also said that Bayelsa ranked as the third state with the worst unemployment rate in the country was proof that Diri and his party had no business seeking any reelection.

He called on the people to massively vote for the credible alternative offered by the LP saying that with his People, Education, Agriculture, Power (PEAP) agenda he would give the state a solid fresh beginning.

He said “Why is Governor Douye Diri and the PDP still campaigning for a second term? Data technology company, StatiSense, recently unveiled the Multidimensional Poverty Index of 2022 report of the National Bureau of Statistics.

“That report exposed the number of people living in multidimensional poverty in the oil-rich Niger Delta states. That report is alarming, and distressing and goes to show the failure of the PDP leadership of Bayelsa since 1999. It shows that the PDP leadership and the current government of Douye Diri diverted and squandered all our commonwealth.

“The PDP and Diri have nothing to campaign with. I could not wrap my head around the stinking poverty in the state despite the small population of Bayelsa and huge revenue allocations from various sources.

“Bayelsa has the red flag in all developmental indices. It will shock you to know that 2.61 million people out of the 2.9 million people are languishing in abject poverty. This is to say that 88 per cent of our population is extremely poor despite the humongous resources and revenue coming into this state.

“While Sokoto, a desert, occupies the first position, Bayelsa, an oil-rich state is coming second. What other proof do we need to know that the PDP has remained the whirlwind that will not blow this state and our people any good?

“What other evidence do we need as a people to know that this forthcoming election affords us the people an opportunity to kick out Diri and his party? They mean no good for our state and should be given a red card”.