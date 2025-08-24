Bayelsa’s New Yenagoa City 95% Complete, Govt Urges Investments

The Bayelsa State Government has announced that road projects at the emerging New Yenagoa City are almost 95% completed, encouraging Bayelsans and investors to begin acquiring land and developing properties in the area.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Surveyor Moses Teibowei, who represented the Prosperity Government during a media tour organized for the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, said the administration was committed to completing all ongoing projects before the end of its second term.

Teibowei disclosed that the government was not owing contractors, noting that the roads and other infrastructure were being constructed to “stand the test of time.”

“About 95% of the roads have been completed. Roads One and Two were commissioned during the last anniversary, while Roads Three to Six will be commissioned when His Excellency celebrates his sixth year in office,” he said.

“After completing the dual carriageways, our next focus is to commence work on the internal single carriage roads, which will serve plots between the major roads.”

The commissioner described the project site as “well-planned,” with provisions for supporting infrastructure, and called on residents to take advantage of the development.

Teibowei also revealed that work had begun on the Angiama-Oporma Bridge, a 630-meter structure set to become the longest bridge constructed by the Bayelsa State Government since the state’s creation in 1996, surpassing the Kaiama and Patani bridges.

He added that the St. Nicholas River Bridge, which will connect Phase One and Phase Two of the Nembe-Brass Road project (the latter handled by the Federal Government), would be even longer, cementing Bayelsa’s infrastructural milestones.

While acknowledging improved federal allocations to states, Teibowei lamented inflation’s impact on project costs.

“Twenty-one kilometers of road now costs ₦156 billion. The same road length was awarded for ₦56 billion a few years ago, later reviewed to ₦116 billion. Inflation is biting harder,” he said.

Teibowei praised Governor Douye Diri’s commitment to setting a new standard for infrastructure delivery in Bayelsa.

“The governor believes his mandate is God-given. He is setting a benchmark for future administrations. Whoever succeeds him will only need to do a facelift because what is being done now is solid and future-proof,” he said.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwuo Koko-Obiyai, urged residents to secure plots at the New Yenagoa City, describing the ongoing projects as “evidence-based.”

She highlighted additional infrastructure projects, including the Oxbow Lake–Agbura Road and Polako–Sabagreia Road, and emphasized the government’s long-term vision for urban renewal and expansion.

“No government can do everything, but Governor Diri is making a difference. The New Yenagoa City is proof of his development agenda,” she added.

A visit to the area by Sunday Telegraph confirmed extensive construction activity, signaling the rapid rise of a modern urban center in Bayelsa State.