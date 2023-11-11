BayelsaElectionResults: PDP Wins Jonathan Polling Unit

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has won at Polling Unit 39, Ward 13, Otuabale, Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The Polling Unit, however, is where former President Goodluck Jonathan voted alongside his wife, Patience Jonathan.

New Telegraph reports that the PDP polled 134 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which earned 92 votes.

Recall that the incumbent Governor, Duoye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo are seeking re-election as Bayelsa State Governor and deputy respectively.

Result: PU 39, Ward 13, Otuabale, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa state.