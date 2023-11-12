BayelsaElectionResults: PDP Berates Sylva Over INEC Officials Held Hostage In Brass

Bayelsa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the action of candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, over the hostage of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Twon-Brass, headquarters of Brass Local Government Area of the state.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Ogoli, said the APC candidate stormed the INEC office on the Brass island on Sunday in a bid to manipulate the result of the governorship election in the LGA.

The electoral officers reportedly resisted his overtures and were consequently held hostage by Sylva’s thugs.

The commission, in reaction, issued a statement calling on security agencies to rescue its personnel.

PDP said Sylva’s condemnable act resulted in the killing of one of its young supporters, Berepelenyo George Sibo, by his thugs in Twon-Brass.

It expressed sadness that the young man’s life was cut short by unconscionable political thugs who were nurtured and encouraged by those who attached no importance to the sanctity of human life.

The party said it was however not surprised about Sylva’s action as it was consistent with his brand of violent politics.

It urged the APC chieftain to reflect on this and the outcome of the election in order to redeem his image, noting that the election should not be a do-or-die affair.