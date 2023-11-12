New Telegraph

November 12, 2023
BayelsaElectionResults: INEC Adjourns Collation Of Results

Following the completion of the voting process in most polling units across Bayelsa State and the collation of electoral materials to declare the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the adjournment of the state coalition of results.

This development was made known by the Returning Officer of the election Faruk Adamu Kuta, on Saturday night at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Returning Officer said the coalition will resume by 10:00 am on Sunday.

