BayelsaElectionResults: Gunmen Shot, Kill PDP Member At Brass Collation Center

Some unknown gunmen on Sunday stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Brass Local Government Area Headquarters of Bayelsa State, shooting sporadically and reportedly killing a middle-aged man identified as Mr George Sibo at the scene.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident happened occurred in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon at the INEC office, Twon-Brass.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, who is a supporter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre at the Local Government Area headquarters when results for some wards in Constituency 2 were being submitted.

Commenting on the horrific incident, the lawmaker representing Brass Constituency I, Daniel Charles condemned the gruesome murder of the young man by people he described as desperate power seekers.

Charles called on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The deceased, Mr. George Sibo, popularly called “Kobo-Kobo” is said to be an indigene of Twon-Brass and an aide to the Brass Local Government Chairman, Hanson Alabo-Karika.

Contacted, the Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat said: “I’m awaiting details from the Area Commander Brass.”