BayelsaElectionResults: Eradiri Loses Polling Unit To Diri

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Bayelsa State election, Udengs Eradiri has lost his polling unit to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of the state, Douye Diri.

Diri, who is seeking re-election, won with a landslide victory at Unit 05, Ward 10, Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA).

The final votes cast showed that Diri garnered 130 votes, while Eradiri of LP only got eight votes.

Meanwhile, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 45 votes in the same polling unit.

Diri also claimed victory at the Yindimie Compound Square, Polling Unit 013, Ward 10, Sagbama LGA, with 137 votes. Sylva secured 55 votes in the same location.

PDP also won at the Amadikurumor Compound Square, Polling Unit 014, Ward 10, with 195 votes, while the APC received 89 votes.

Eradiri garnered only one vote in Unit 014 and failed to secure any votes in Unit 013.