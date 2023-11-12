BayelsaElectionResults: Diri Leads In Five LGAs As INEC Postponed Collation Of Results

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the incumbent Governor of the Bayelsa State in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election, Douye Diri is currently coasting to victory after leading in five out of the six Local Government Areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sunday Telegraph reports that with the announcements of results of three more LGAs after the break, the PDP won two LGAs while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won one.

According to the announcement by the INEC State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof Farouk Kuta, the PDP, won in Sagbama and Ekeremor LGAs while the APC won in Nembe LGA.

READ ALSO:

It was earlier reported that Senator Diri won in Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Ogbia LGAs.

The PDP has so far garnered 137909 votes while the APC is trailing with 73503 votes.

However, the results for Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs are still been awaited as the State Returning Officer postponed the collation to Monday, November 13, 2023.