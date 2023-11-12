BayelsaElectionResults: Diri In Early Lead As INEC Announces 3 LGAs

Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in the early lead, as the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), begins the announcement of the results of the governorship election conducted on Saturday.

Results from the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) announced so far by the INEC Presiding Officer include Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa LGA, Which shows that the PDP is leading with 38,475 votes.

Announcing the result, the State INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kuta Farouk said Ogbia LGA, with 119,571 registered voters and 36,955 accredited voters, PDP got 18,435, while APC – 16,319 and the LP – 57 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, PDP scored 18,465 votes to beat its closest rival APC who got 5,349 and LP 22 votes.

While in Yenagoa LGA, with 218,394 registered voters, 54,380 accredited. PDP polled 37,777, APC 14,534, while LP got 244.