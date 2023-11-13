BayelsaElectionResults: Again, INEC Adjourns Collation Of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again adjourned the collation of results of the Bayelsa governorship election by one hour following commotion at the collation centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that commotion started when party agents disagreed on the result from Brass Local Government Area, which was adopted at the collation centre on Monday afternoon and led to a heated exchange, almost escalating into physical confrontation before the intervention of security officials.

Earlier, the collation officer for Brass had announced the results indicating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won with 18,431 votes, surpassing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 12,602 votes.

Before the adjournment, Southern Ijaw LGAs was the only one of the eight local governments in Bayelsa whose results were yet to be declared.

However, the dispute over the reported violence created a tense atmosphere at the collation centre.

INEC’s decision to adjourn for one hour is focused on restoring order and allowing for a peaceful resolution of the disagreements.

The announcement of results for Southern Ijaw Local Government Area is expected to follow after the recess by INEC.