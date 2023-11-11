BayelsaDecides2023: Vote Buying Surges In PUs Across State

Reports emerging from the ongoing Bayelsa state governorship election revealed that there are isolated cases of vote buying in some Local Government Areas of the state.

According to the report reaching New Telegraph, voters are being directed to two gentlemen and a lady who are seated at some of the polling units after voting for settlement ( cash rewards).

Some of the voters gave their ballot paper to one of those involved to vet before casting their ballot.

READ ALSO:

In some cases, it was not the voters that cast the ballot after thumb printing, rather it was the individuals with the cash rewards.

Some police officials were seen directing voters to where to collect money, while some voters approached a team of a journalist to show their voter cards thinking they were part of those distributing money.