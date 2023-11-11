BayelsaDecides2023: Two APC Agents Allegedly Caught With N95m To Induce Voters 

….Election Integrity Being Compromised as Security Agents Intercept Alleged Cash-for-Votes Scheme

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa State, security agents have arrested two party supervisors affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suspects were apprehended while allegedly attempting to induce voters with a staggering ₦95 million in cash.

The arrest took place at two polling zones in Ogbia Local government area of the State, where vigilant security agents, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the APC party supervisors in possession of large sums of cash.

Preliminary reports suggest that the suspects were discreetly distributing money to potential voters, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

The exact breakdown of the ₦95 million cash seized is yet to be disclosed, but sources indicate that the money was intended for voter inducement. The arrested party supervisors are said to be affiliated with the APC, adding a layer of controversy to the unfolding situation.

Security agents covering the election have assured of their commitment to maintaining law and order during the election and have called on all political parties to adhere to electoral guidelines.

As the Bayelsa State governorship election unfolds, the arrest of APC party supervisors with ₦95 million cash underscores the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

The incident heightens the need for stringent measures to curb vote-buying and ensure a fair and transparent election in Bayelsa State.