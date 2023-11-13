BayelsaDecides2023: Sylva Wins Brass LGA

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva has won another Local Government Area in the state, defeating his highest contender, Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the area.

This was announced on Monday afternoon after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resumed collation of results.

New Telegraph reports that the state Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta resumed collation at 12:42 pm, 48 hours after the election held in the oil-rich state.

Announcing the Brass LGA election results, Prof. Kuta said the APC candidate won LGA which was the first to be announced at the resumption of collation.

In Brass, Sylva polled 18, 431 while Governor Douye Diri scored 12,602.

So far, Diri has won five of the eight local government areas in the state while Sylva cliched two LGAs.

Results from Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nemb, Ekeremor and Brass LGAs are out remaining only that of Southern Ijaw.

Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, is expected to announce the winner of the poll upon the conclusion of collation today.

Chief Timipre Sylva is a former Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state. He was first Bayelsa governor from May 2007 to April 2008 and later between May 2008 and January 2012 when he was impeached.