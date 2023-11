Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Bayelsa Governorship Election has won Brass Local Government with 18,431 votes making it two local governments that he has won.

The sitting Governor, Douye Diri has won five local governments losing Brass as he got 12,602 in Brass Local Government.

Douye Diri has 150,512 while APC is struggling behind with 97,090.

Of course, Douye Diri is already ahead with 53,422 votes while the Southern Ijaw LGA result is being awaited.