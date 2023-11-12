BayelsaDecides2023: Stakeholders Call For Cancelation Of Election

Following some discrepancies in vote buying and electoral fraud experienced during Sayurday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, some stakeholders in the state have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in some parts of the state.

The Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum expressed deep concern and disappointment over the alleged involvement of political parties which include the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP) amongst others in electoral fraud and manipulation of results.

They, however, called for the cancellation of election from Southern Ijaw, Nembe, and Brass pointing to the fact that there are pre-written election materials different from what the people voted for.

According to the forum, which is committed to upholding the principles of democracy, the reported irregularities have compromised the integrity of the electoral process in these areas.

“Numerous reports from our observers and concerned citizens on the ground have highlighted instances of voter suppression, ballot box tampering, and other forms of electoral malpractice.

“These incidents, if left unaddressed, pose a serious threat to the credibility and fairness of the entire electoral exercise. What was witnessed in some of these polling units, undermines every credibility, that may come out of the election.

“We wish to alert the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that what is being brandished in some of the polling units are stolen votes. For instance, in about 6 communities in the two Local government areas of Brass and Nembe, results were merely written without any accreditation or voting.

“These polling units include Okpoama, Brass ward 4 and Ewoama/Fantuo ward 3, Bassambiri wards 4, 5, 6, 7, and Oluasiri-Nembe Ward 11, 12 and 13”.

“We demand an immediate cancellation of results in these polling units and others, where noticeable electoral fraud has been perpetrated”.

“Given the gravity of the manipulations, we advocate for the cancellation of votes in the identified polling units. This measure is essential to ensure that the true will of the people is accurately reflected in the final results.

“The Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum remains committed to the principles of fairness, justice, and the promotion of a democratic society.

“We believe that addressing these concerns is crucial to upholding the sanctity of the electoral process and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard without interference.

“We call on all relevant stakeholders, including INEC, security agencies, and civil society organizations, to join hands in safeguarding the integrity of our democratic institutions”, the stakeholders made the statement on Sunday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state and signed by their spokesman Johnson Ikurite.

This situation is currently being circulated online with the #SaveBayelsaElection