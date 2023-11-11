BayelsaDecides2023: NDDC MD Describes Voting Process As Peaceful

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku PhD, has described the electoral process in the Bayelsa State governorship election as peaceful.

Ogbuku who spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at unit 001 in ward 3 of Ogbia Local government area of Bayelsa State said in spite of the initial glitches, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) was able the put their machines in order and commended the Commission for a job well done.

The NDDC MD, while expressing confidence that APC will emerge victorious noted that information from communities around shows that the process was going on peacefully and warned troublemakers to stay clear of the process.

He assured the people of Niger Delta that he will use his good office to extend the dividend of democracy to the Niger Delta States adding that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will touch the people of Niger Delta.

Highlights of the NDDC Helmsman visit to his community were inspection of ongoing projects and other developmental projects.