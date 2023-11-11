BayelsaDecides2023: LP Candidate Laments Massive Vote-Buying

Mr Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State on Saturday said he was overwhelmed by the level of vote buying experienced in the poll.

Eradiri who spoke at Agudama-Ekpetiama after casting his vote said voters approached him to negotiate but he declined.

“I had thought my message against money politics would have tracking with the people but I was wrong. I was deeply disappointed, I was wrong.

“My greatest disappointment was with a woman from this community to whom I offered a scholarship to her son, she sold her vote for N14,000 and I was disappointed,” he said

The LP candidate, however, said he regretted that the electorates who had welcomed his ideas made a u-turn and opted for money.

“We have a long way to go with this country and money politics, I thought I had found a solution but I was wrong, I did not come into this race to buy votes,” Eradiri said.

He said that votes freely traded freely to the highest bidder from between N12,000 and N40,000 per vote adding that he does not have the financial muscle to match the dominant parties.