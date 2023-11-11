BayelsaDecides2023: Jonathan Declares Nigeria Must Stop Off-Cycle Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday declared that off-cycle elections must be put to a stop in Nigeria, saying it does not conform to the global practice.

Jonathan made this remark while speaking after he cast his vote at his polling unit 39, Ward 13, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The former President urged the National Assembly to work towards stopping the off-season poll.

He, however, cast his vote alongside his wife, Patience.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the ongoing off-cycle election is conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Goodluck Jonathan said, “I’m worried about this issue of off-season election because it does not conform with global best practices.”