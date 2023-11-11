BayelsaDecides2023: INEC Breaks Silence On Recruitment Racketeering

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa State, has denied any involvement in the dropping and replacing of shortlisted and trained ad-hoc staff with unknown persons in the ongoing governorship election.

There is speculation making rounds that the recruitment racket by the Commission circulating on social media allegedly led to the abduction of a Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Head Of the Department of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Bayelsa State, Wilfred Ifogah, said “Our attention has been drawn to an online social media statement alleging that shortlisted and trained ad-hoc staff by the Commission were dropped and replaced with unknown persons.

“I wish to state here that it is not true that names of trained personnel who applied were substituted with individuals from unknown sources as claimed in the statement.

“Those who were successful from the recruitment exercise were contacted and camped at the various Registration Area Centers (RACS) a night to election day in preparation for deployment to their various polling units on 11th November 2023.

“I wish to also inform you that the Commission has a methodical approach to the recruitment, training and shortlisting of ad-hoc personnel which it cannot afford to breach or sabotage.

“Lastly, we also advise stakeholders and other citizens to be wary of similar unfounded rumours that are bound to be disseminated by persons whose interest is to undermine the Commission.”