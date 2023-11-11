BayelsaDecides2023: Gunmen Bar PDP Members From Voting At Bassambiri Nembe

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bassambiri, Opu Nembe, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have bemoaned the inability of the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure they are allowed to vote in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

The people in Ward 13, Unit 6 of the Oluasiri community, and Ward 7, Unit 5, have raised concerns over the use of armed thugs dressed in military uniforms threatening to gun down any member of the PDP found within the vicinity of voting which they claim are the plot of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Also, in Owilly town in the Ogbia Local Government Area, a suspected APC agent has been accused of hijacking electoral materials in Ward 5, Unit 21, and later arrested by security agencies.