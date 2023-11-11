BayelsaDecides2023: Group Calls For Voters Unhindered Access To PUs

The Bayelsa People’s Assembly (BPA), an election monitoring group, has called for unhindered access for voters to cast their ballots in the ongoing governorship election.

The monitoring group made this call while raising the alarm that information from Basambiri areas in Nembe Local Government, where political party representatives and election observers show they were not allowed to enter their polling units.

According to the group, the non-deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) equipment in many voting places throughout Nembe and Brass Local Governments is also causing concern.

There are worries about voters’ freedom to exercise their democratic rights in Basambiri in light of the purported access limitation.

Deep concerns were voiced by the Bayelsa Peoples Assembly (BPA) in a statement over what it called an “unprecedented act of intimidation” intended to prevent the populace from participating in the election.

All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, should have unhindered access to polling places, according to a statement signed by Kenneth Ikurite, which called on pertinent authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security forces, to step in.

He said; “BVAS machines play a crucial role in the verification of voters through biometric data, enhancing the credibility of the electoral process. Reports indicate that voters in affected areas are being subjected to manual verification, raising questions about the efficiency and accuracy of the process.

“The absence of BVAS machines has led to calls for urgent intervention by INEC to address the situation and ensure that the election is conducted by established electoral guidelines.

“As of now, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has not released an official statement addressing the specific issues raised in Basambiri communities and the reported non-deployment of BVAS machines.

“These new challenges in Basambiri areas and worries regarding the deployment of BVAS machines underscore the necessity for prompt and comprehensive action by electoral authorities to preserve the integrity of the Bayelsa State governorship election, especially with the voting process already underway.

“To solve these issues and guarantee a legitimate election process, all eyes are still on INEC and security organisations.”

Wilfred Ifogah, the INEC office’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State was not immediately available for comment.