BayelsaDecides2023: Finally, Voting Commences In Timipre Sylva’s Ward

Voting has finally commenced in the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, after about three hours of delay in the ongoing Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

There was a little glitch in Okpoama Ward, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. and the Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centres.

According to multiple media sources, Saturday Telegraph gathered that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11 am after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centres.

READ ALSO:

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

The report also suggests that the area is calm as security personnel, party agents and INEC officials go about their normal duties.