BayelsaDecides2023: Ewhrudjakpo Decries Alleged Attack On PDP Supporters In Nembe

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and running mate to Governor Douye Diri on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has decried a violent attack on PDP supporters in Nembe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo made the allegations while speaking after casting his ballot at unit 6, Ward 2 in Ofoni Community, Sagbama LGA.

Emphasising the importance of exercising the right to vote with decorum, the Deputy Governor condemned the reported violent incident in Nembe.

He stressed that elections should be settled through the ballot and not through acts of violence.