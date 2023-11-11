BayelsaDecides2023: Ewhrudjakpo Casts His Vote, Says Election Not A Bullet Affair

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State has expressed optimism that his principal, Governor Douye Diri will emerge victorious in the off-cycle governorship election.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Governor Diri is seeking re-election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Saturday morning at his polling unit, Ewhrudjakpo urged residents of Bayelsa State to shun violence, stressing that election is not a bullet matter.

He said, “To God be the Glory for making us see this day as you are aware. I had some health challenges some days ago. Ear infection, but I am quite up and doing now, so I want to thank God for that.

“I also want to thank God for the privilege to come for this second contest. I also want to use this opportunity to thank the party, the governor, who nominated me as his running mate.

“It is not my right. I want to thank Bayelsians for the four years of mass support and solidarity”.

Looking at the massive turnout, the deputy governor again, expressed his delight for the citizens, he also thanked his community, stating they have always stood by him as a “Solid Rock”

He also thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the election so far.

However, he expressed his concerns about events reportedly happening in Nembe, charging the city security agencies to rescue the situation so the citizens would not be disenfranchised.

According to him, the election is a ballot affair and not a bullet affair.

Speaking further, he encouraged the Nembe people to be calm about the situation and to ensure peace and avoid repetition of consistent violence in the region.