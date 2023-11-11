BayelsaDecides2023: Duba Calls On Political Actors Not To Beat Drum Of War

The Commissioner For Information, Orientation and Strategy in Bayelsa State, Ayibaina Duba has called on political actors not to beat the drum of war in the state, saying it scares voters from coming out to exercise their franchise

Speaking on Saturday at his country home in Nedugo community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, Duba speculated that beating the drum of war by political actors may have made some electorate not to come out and vote especially the non-indigenes in the area.

He, however, described the accreditation and voting process generally as being peaceful stating that there was no delay at all in his unit 12 ward 7 where he cast his vote.

He said, “For my community here right now, I don’t think there was any issue concerning BVAS malfunctioning or anything. And we started early, the materials came early enough because the RAC centre was open yesterday and it was peaceful.

“They were at the RAC centre and then this morning we started early enough and we started voting early. So comparatively from what I have seen here and I get reports from other places too, within the constituency I don’t think there was any issue of BVAS malfunctioning this time around.

“Usually, even here there used to be more crowd, but I don’t know if maybe because it’s an off-circle election people decided to stay back Particularly, from what I see the non-indigenes were not keen.

“I don’t want to speculate but you know sometimes when you hear the drums of war, people are scared from coming out, as you can see it’s peaceful.

“But it will scare people away, I will only call on political actors not to beat the drums of war preparatory to elections. Let us be civil in what we say, be temperate in our expression so that people will not have fear, that too I’m just speculating.