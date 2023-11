Douye Diri, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last Saturday’s Governorship election in Bayelsa State has won the last local government in the state, Southern Ijaw.

Douye of PDP got 24,685 votes defeating his opponent Timipre Sylva of APC who got 18,174.

In all Douye Diri pulled 175197 votes to defeat his rival Timipre Sylva who got 115,264 votes