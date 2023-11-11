BayelsaDecides2023: Diri Votes, Commends INEC, Expresses Concern Over Sylva’s Violent Nature

The Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has cast his vote at his Kalama-owei Wari Unit 4, Ward 6 Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Accompanied by his wife Gloria Diri, the governor voted at about 8.40 am.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the swift way of the voting process.

Diri however expressed reservations about Nembe Basambiri’s incident, stating that the reports he is getting are not palatable.

He also bemoaned the violent nature of the All Progressives Congress Candidate Timipre Sylva adding that he has been known for being violent during elections.

He said “I think this is an improvement from all the elections that I have participated in, very seemless and fast and if they continue like this, we will get you somewhere soon. I want to believe that INEC is not improving not only on their facilities but on their personnel.

“We are putting our ear to the ground as you know what is happening in other polling units but here I’m very satisfied with the process and with the personnel handling the process.

“We have concerns about Nembe Basambiri where party members most of whom have been excluded, and our agents have been stopped from going into Nembe. Our party has written an official letter to INEC and INEC has to take drastic actions to ensure that our people are allowed to go in there to vote.

” In any case, we are calling for a free and fair election where BVAS should be used like I have done here.

“Let the accreditation be by the BVAS in Nembe Basambri. So special attention has been taken on Nembe Basambiri because everything points to the fact that in Nembe Basambiri, PDP people are chased out of their community.

“We have been raising issues of the violent character of Timipre Sylva over the years on every election he is involved in, you will notice violence and lawlessness and even in Nembe Basambiri, the name and character behind what is happening there is Sylva.

“I don’t want to involve the entire APC, no. We have to reduce it to the character of the person. Sylva has been a violent person in every election, we are standing against him in his violent way of winning the election.