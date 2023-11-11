BayelsaDecides2023: CP Speaks On Abduction Of INEC SPO

Following the kidnapping of the Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the State Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa, has said he has sent out the command’s tactical force to fish out the abductors of the INEC official.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that unknown gunmen reportedly kidnapped the INEC’s SPO assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State ahead of Saturday’s election.

Speaking on the kidnapping while going around to observe the conduct of the election in Bayelsa State, Alasua revealed that the police had identified the name of the suspect alleged to have carried out the heinous act.

READ ALSO:

He said, “One of the INEC officials who was taking some materials to one particular local government that is Sagbama, they were supposed to take a boat to Sagbama, and in the course of that, some hoodlums attacked her and took her away with the ballot materials. “Since that last night, I’ve deployed all my tactical team, and we are trying to fish out who did this heinous act,” Speaking further, he said, “As of this morning, I got information that the man’s name is one Jonah Adaka. I contacted a few of the people I felt may have known him but nobody was able to reach him, so we are still in the situation. “Then there was a boat mishap, and fortunately, nobody died in that, but the electoral materials sank.”