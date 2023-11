Accreditation and voting have commenced in Kalamaowei Ward 6, polling unit 3, Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as the governorship election begins across the State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the off-season gubernatorial elections in three states Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa came to an early start this morning.

#BayelsaDecides

#BayelsaElection2023