BayelsaDecides2023: Abducted INEC SPO Regains Freedom

The abducted Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on the eve of the election has regained freedom.

Saturday Telegraph had on Friday night reported that the SPO assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa was abducted while trying to move his duty post.

Announcing his release in a statement issued on Saturday, the INEC Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah said he was doing fine.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa state Office is pleased to inform the Stakeholders and concerned citizens of Nigeria that the INEC Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) earlier abducted on the eve of the election has been freed.

“The Commission wishes to thank all those who acted and showed concern in ensuring the safe release and return of the officer.”