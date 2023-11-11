BayelsaDecides2023: 1,017,613 Voters To Elect New Governor

As the anticipated governorship election begins in Bayelsa State, a total of 1,017,613 registered voters are expected to determine who becomes the next governor of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that no fewer than 16 political parties and their candidates including the incumbent Governor of the State, Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Eradiyi Udengmobofa of the Labour Party (LP) amongst other are battling for the number one seat of the state.

The election is scheduled to hold in all eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, namely, Brass, Ekeremor, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenegoa and the poll is expected to begin in all the 2,242 Polling Units across the eight local government areas from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm or when the last voter on queue finish voting.

According to an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) breakdown of all registered voters, there are 556,085 (54%) males, 490, 767 (46%) females, and 880 PWDs (people living with disabilities).

Meanwhile, the statistics from INEC also revealed that 42 per cent of the voters are youth between the age of 18 and 34, while those 35 to 49 represent 40 per cent.

Elderly voters aged 50 to 67 are up to 159,940, representing 15 per cent of total registered voters, while those aged 70 years and above are 33, 275, representing 3% of the voters.

The number of election officials deployed by INEC include one Retuning Officer, eight LGA collation officers and LGA supervisors each, 105 Registration Area Collation Officers, 225 Supervisory Presiding Officers, 2,244 Presiding Officers, 6,732 Assistant Presiding Officers, and one consultancy supervisor.

A total of 118 domestic and eight foreign election observers have been accredited to monitor the election across the state.

The INEC has pledged to conduct a free, fair and credible election in which the people would determine their own governor.

The security agency also pledged to provide a secure environment for the peaceful conduct of the election.