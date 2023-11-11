BayelsaDecides: Jonathan Advises Nat’l Assembly To Shelve Off Circle Election

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has advised the National Assembly to ensure that all measures should be taken to block this off-circle election in Nigeria.

Speaking to Journalists after voting at Otuoke Ward 13, Unit 39, the former president stated that the off-circle election is not a global practice.

He said, “Basically this is an off-season election, I get worried about off-season elections and will use this opportunity to plead with the National Assembly to block it.

“This is not the best practice, the country can elect their people at the same time as America that elects everybody at the same time.