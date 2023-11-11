BayelsaDecides: Ewhrudjakpo Tasks Voters To Exercise Their Franchise With Decorum

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has called on the people of the state to exercise their franchise with decorum, saying the election is a ballot, not a bullet affair.

Speaking after casting his vote at unit 6 Ward 2 Ofoni, he told the people that election is a civic responsibility, not a military responsibility.

Thanking Governor Douye Diri for choosing him as a running mate, he also thanked the people of the Ofoni community for always standing by him.

He said ” I want to thank God for having the opportunity to come for this second contest and I thank the governor who nominated me to be his running mate because it is not my right, it is a privilege.

“I want to thank Bayelsans for the massive support and solidarity and I want to thank the people of the Ofoni community who have always queued behind me like a solid rock.

“We thank INEC for the process so far but we are concerned about what is happening in Nembe and few other places and we pray that the security agencies and all the other agencies should do the right thing so that people should not be disenfranchised.

“Election is a ballot affair, not a bullet affair so people should make it a civic responsibility, not a military responsibility. We want to encourage Bayelsa people and Nembe people who have always had these glitches, in every election circle, there is always violence in Nembe. I think it is becoming a little bit too kind of a name for them to bear.

“We are confident that we are going to coast to victory because the candidates of the other party have nothing actual to tell us.

“We want to plead with the actors and actresses they should shield their swords and allow peace to reign.