BayelsaDecide2023: PDP, Military Intimidating Voters Reveals Sylva

The governorship candidate Of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Nigerian Military of intimidating voters.

He made the allegation at Polling Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government Area minutes after he cast his vote.

Speaking on the election process, Sylva said the contest appeared to be between APC and the security agents, particularly the military, which he said had taken sides.

He said: “I am very confident that things will go for APC but we have some issues in units 3, 5, and 9 because the registers are not uploaded.

“We have escalated it to INEC and they accepted that it was a careless mistake on their part. I know why units in my ward were not uploaded.

“So far, in my unit things are going well but around the state we are following there is a lot of violence.

“PDP is doing quite a bit there trying to molest our voters with security. In fact, in some cases, it is believed that we are running this election not against PDP but against security. But we are contending with the situation and in the end we will come out victorious.

“This morning I woke up with the story of one of my APC members being shot in Yenagoa. In the afternoon we heard the situation the military personnel have taken over some areas, in fact in the Biseni community the military are there to snatch ballot boxes.”