Bayelsa Youth Activist Detention: Court Asks DSS To Stop Using Delay Tactics.

Justice Ebiyon Duke Charlie of the Bayelsa State High Court on Friday asked the Department of State Security (DSS) to stop using delay tactics in the detention suit filed by a Bayelsa Youth activist, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie.

Justice Charlie also warned that henceforth, all parties in the suit with number YHC/324/2022 which was filed against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the Department of the State Security (DSS) be present in court on the next adjourned date or face a fine of N500,000.

The presiding judge, who made this known after hearing the cross-examination of Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie by the Police counsel also overruled the applications by the Police and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Counsels to allow them to call additional witnesses due to the absence of the DSS counsel in court.

The judge also overruled the application by the police to open their case and call their witness on the ground that all the defendants were to open their cases and close them that same day.

Meanwhile, Agip has applied to call an additional witness which is yet to be taken on the next adjourned date

The claimant, the Bayelsa Youth Activist, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie, has however closed his cases against the three defendants, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, and the DSS. The three defendants are expected to open their defense at the next adjourned date.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ebiyon Duke Charlie, after the conclusion of cross-examination from the Police adjourned the suit till February 12th, 2024.

Speaking at the end of the court sitting, the Counsel to the Claimant, Ebipreye Sese Esq assured that his client, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie believes the court is his last resort to get justice over his alleged arrest and detention in underground detention facilities in Abuja for 730 days by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie had filed a suit against his illegal arrest and detention demanding the sum of N9 billion naira in damages.

He is also praying the court declare that his arrest, torture, and subsequent detention without proper food, medical attention, and access to family members for two years was false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

In his eight prayers before the Court, Opumie sought the order of the court against the defendants jointly and severally “for damages suffered as a result of the false imprisonment for two (2) years under the custody of the DSS (2nd set of defendants) in their prison facilities without bail or arraignment in a court of law at the instance of the Agip (1st set of defendants) false and malicious complaints/reports against him”

Also, an injunction restraining the 2nd and 3rd set of defendants from further harassing or attempting to arrest and detain the claimant at the instance of the 1st set of defendants.

Opumie, who is an indigene of Opuama Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State and among Niger Delta Youths that embraced the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), in his statement of claims, accused the DSS in Yenagoa of allegedly abducting him at the instance of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in a Gestapo style, physically and mentally tortured him, tied and threw him into the boot of a vehicle and took him to Abuja like a common criminal without the knowledge of his family and access to medical care.