Bayelsa Yet To Translate Maritime Potentials

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed regret that despite its vast maritime assets, including a coastline stretching over 200 kilometers, the State has yet to translate these natural endowments into tangible economic benefits for its people.

Speaking on Friday at the Bayelsa Media Summit held in Yenagoa with the theme “Media, Culture and Identity: Promoting Indigenous Perspectives,” the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Nimibofa Ayawei, highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to reverse this trend through strategic infrastructure development.

Delivering a keynote address on the topic “Setting a Media Agenda for Assured Prosperity,” Ayawei pointed to the Nembe-Brass road project as a cornerstone of the state’s economic transformation strategy.

He noted that the project is crucial to unlocking the economic opportunities inherent in Bayelsa’s offshore oilfields and maritime environment.

According to him, the absence of road access to the Brass Oil Export Terminal has historically deprived Bayelsa of significant economic gains, including internally generated revenue from Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) taxes by oil workers stationed at the terminal.

This lack of infrastructure, he added, has forced many oil and gas service companies to operate out of neighbouring Rivers and Delta States.

“Currently, most logistics for oilfields like Bonga and Egina are conducted from Port Harcourt or Warri,” Ayawei explained.

“However, marine vessels from Brass can reach the same oilfields in just one and a half hours, compared to three to seven hours from other locations. It makes economic sense to connect Brass by road.”

He further emphasized that the geographical location of Bayelsa presents a unique comparative advantage, being closer to several high-value offshore fields.

He revealed that the ongoing Nembe-Brass road project is being pursued aggressively to leverage this advantage and support the development of the state’s blue economy.

“As part of this effort, the state government has created the Ministry of Blue Economy to focus on marine-based development and investment,” Ayawei added.

The SSG commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for partnering with Bayelsa in co-funding the second phase of the Nembe-Brass road, describing the collaboration as vital to the long-term economic aspirations of the State.

He called on stakeholders, including the media, to help drive an agenda that supports indigenous development and prosperity, stressing the role of cultural identity and local perspectives in shaping sustainable economic growth.

