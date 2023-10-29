Bayelsa Women Arise Asks IGP To Take Action Against Maciver For Inciting Violence

Bayelsa Women Arise has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun to investigate the comments made by the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Deputy Governor’s Candidate, Mr Joshua Maciver, as a way of preventing bloodshed, in the State.

The women’s group in a statement signed by Princess Ebibaratimi Atani, Publicity Secretary, Bayelsa Women Arise asserted that Mr Maciver and his co-travellers are determined to unleash bloodshed on their people, during the forthcoming election.

Arise women accused Mr Joshua Maciver of advocating for the killing of supporters of opposition candidates, thereby inciting violence and creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation during his speech in Twon Brass.

“We, the Bayelsa Women Arise Group, are deeply concerned about the recent inflammatory remarks made by Mr Joshua Maciver, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, during a political campaign of the party, in Twon Brass, Bayelsa State.

The statement reads in part; “These remarks, made during a campaign event in Brass Local Government, have raised serious alarm bells, as they promote violence and pose a grave threat to the peace and stability of our dear state, especially as we approach the forthcoming governorship election.

“Recall, that a few days ago, our organisation expressed our fears and sensitized the people of Bayelsa for a violence-free Governorship election on November 11, during a Peace Walk where thousands of Bayelsa people participated.

“During his speech in Twon Brass, Mr Joshua Maciver shockingly advocated for the killing of supporters of opposition candidates, thereby inciting violence and creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our beloved state. Such statements are not only unbecoming of a political candidate but are also a direct threat to the democratic process, which is built on the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for the rights and choices of the citizens.

We, as concerned citizens and advocates for peace, justice, and a fair electoral process, strongly condemn these remarks and call upon the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action. Law enforcement agencies must protect the lives and property of all citizens, and we believe that failure to address this issue promptly would set a dangerous precedent for our state’s political climate.

“In light of the above, we urge the Inspector General of Police to launch a thorough and swift investigation into the comments made by Mr Joshua Maciver, as a way of preventing bloodshed, which Mr Maciver and his co-travellers are determined to unleash on our people, during the forthcoming election. We strongly believe, that nobody, regardless of their political affiliation, should be above the law, and justice must be served.

“It is crucial to remind all political actors of their responsibility to promote peaceful coexistence and respect for democratic principles.

“We want to emphasize that our appeal is not driven by political bias but by a genuine concern for the safety and well-being of all citizens of Bayelsa State. It is our fervent hope that the forthcoming governorship election will be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, fairness, and respect for the democratic values that our nation upholds.

“It is our hope, that the Police and other security agencies will demonstrate their willingness to ensure a peaceful governorship election in Bayelsa State by making sure, that Mr. Joshua Maciver’s statements do not go unpunished and that the democratic process in Bayelsa State is protected.