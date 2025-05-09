Bayelsa: When Mega Rally Almost Went Awry

Share

Background

When the idea of a mega rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was mooted by a group known as the New Associates, a group many people linked to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who was a former two terms immediate governor of Rivers State, many people thought otherwise.

The reason of course, is not farfetched, given that Wike and his political godson, the Governor of Rivers State, Simi Fubara, who is has been suspended from office for six months following the State of Emergency (SoE) imposed on the State by President Tinubu, has been in the eye of the storm.

There were a lot of debates about the exigencies of the mega rally especially with the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoy Diri staunched oppose to the planned rally holding in his State, Bayelsa.

He hinged his opposition to it on several reasons, with security concern top on the list. However, the rally, which was the brainchild of the associates of Wike, with George Turnah as the arrowhead of the organisers, finally held last month (April 26, 2025).

There was reported skirmishes, with gunshots said to rent the air during the rally, however, this was nipped in the bud and the rally eventually held, in what some described as a convivial and colourful atmosphere that resonated with most people.

George Turnah

George Turnah is from Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is said to be one of the loyalists of Wike. Turnah was recently announced as the South South Zone Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP and the Acting Secretary of the party.

To give vent to his desire of showcasing his political boss, and showing support for Tinubu, Turnah floated a body he called the New Associates, a group dedicated to the support of the Federal Capital Territory Minister.

The mega rally, among others was, according to Turnah, designed to thank the President for appointing some of the sons and daughters of the South South region in his administration, with Wike being the most prominent among this appointees of the president.

Ahead of the official inauguration of the Bayelsa State chapter of the New Associates and the Mega Rally, Turnah had assured of a peaceful, well-coordinated event following the concerns raised by many people especially Governor Diri, whose State was the centerpiece for the event.

Turnah in a statement by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday Egbo underscored the importance of political alignment, noting that leadership and followership are essential ingredients in the political space.

He described the New Associates as more than just a political group, but a movement grounded in ideology and values. Stating, “The New Associates is a political family under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

“Everyone has the right to make a choice. Just like salvation, political decisions are personal. And I take full responsibility for the choices I’ve made, in 2019, 2023, and beyond, without regrets. “Wike is a man with foresight.

The young leaders he discovered between 2011 and 2015 are now shaping the political landscape of Rivers State. That’s leadership with vision and a large heart.

“The New Associates is a national platform that welcomes all well-meaning Nigerians, whether PDP, APC, or others. The goal is continuity and consolidation of governance, particularly under the current Southern presidency, which is yet to complete its first term. We must resist divisive rhetoric disguised as coalitions.”

Addressing concerns about possible disruptions, Turnah assured that the event would be orderly and security-conscious. “We’ve cooperated fully with security agencies.

Our mobilisation strategy is structured. We’ve narrowed down to specific groups, local governments, and associations. Every participant can be traced to the person who mobilised them,” he explained.

He had warned against any sponsored infiltration, stating that anyone causing disruption would be identified and held accountable.

According to him, “If anyone creates chaos, claiming to be part of us, we will know they’re from the other side. And whatever they do to us that day, we will return in kind, until they leave office. The only thing we will not disrupt are state functions.”

Disruption

It should be noted that despite all efforts made by the group to secure a befitting venue for the venue, they were denied permission, a situation that made the organisers to resort to an empty plain with bushes.

The location was said to belong to an unnamed church in the locality. On the fateful day of the rally, people have gathered in their numbers and there was no inkling that the day would go awry, with security men from the various security agencies already positioned within sight.

However, as the occasion gathered speedy, gunshots rent the air, with the frightening sounds emanating from the thick bush behind.

People feared for their lives and scampered for safety. Normalcy was later restored through the intervention of the security agencies – policemen, operatives of the Department of State Security and soldiers from the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), who quickly swung into action to secure the environment and chase away the hoodlums that were said to have fired the gunshots from their location.

Reacting to this development, Turnah, who spoke to the people and reporters in pidin English, condemned the action of the hoodlums, as he said, “One with God is majority. God is with us because we didn’t do anything to them.

“They met us that we should support them for second tenure, we did even though they offended us. How can a leader not bother about his own people? “All of us gathered here since morning and they sent gunmen to come and shoot Ijaw people. Some of us are in the hospital now.

I saw one woman bleeding and I cried. ‘‘But no good thing comes easy. As I speak to you, they just called me that they have scattered my house that I arranged for reception after this event. But nothing can stop us.’’

Also speaking on the development, Ebilade Ekerefe, who is the Secretary of New Associates Group and former spokesman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), said, “How can somebody go after the law abiding citizens of Nigeria, particularly Ijaw youths, who have gathered to associate politically?

“We are not here to cause any trouble, we are here to express our support, solidarity to the President and Commander-inChief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so it is quite unfortunate that a governor, who is seen to be the chief law enforcement officer of Bayelsa State, who also made a statement during the President’s wife visit that he is supporting the President of Nigeria, today, youths from Bayelsa and Niger Delta are mobilising support for the President, the governor is supposed to support and strengthen us and give us the necessary security for us to carry out this programme peacefully.

‘‘I want to commend the security agencies for having the courage and boldness to repel those people who came here to shoot at us sporadically. I condemn it in it entirely and it is undemocratic.

This has shown that the governor is not a democrat but a despot.’’ While Pabara Igwele, the immediate past Commissioner of Health in Bayelsa State and a member of the New Associates, stated that the rally was a peaceful one and that anybody trying to cause panic was doing so for political reason.

He said, ‘‘I don’t know who is responsible for the shooting but there are people from the government who have been saying that this rally cannot hold here in Bayelsa State.

“We are doing a peace rally. We didn’t come to fight anybody. If you look at us, you will know that we are not armed and we will continue to be peaceful. We just want to thank Mr President for all that he has done for Bayelsa State.”

Government calls for probe

In condemning the shooting, the Bayelsa State government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Obiuwou Koku-Obiyai, called on the Inspector General of Police and the police authorities in the state to unravel those behind the shooting.

The government expressed concern that the shooting was not a coincidence as the organisers had earlier threatened that; “the good, the bad and the ugly,” would attend the event. It wondered why a gathering that was expected to be peaceful turned violent, with some persons reportedly injured.

The statement urged the police to immediately commence investigation in order to bring to book anyone found culpable.

While noting that the event negated guidelines for political activities as stipulated in the Electoral Act and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the government observed that it was held on the camp ground of a religious organisation.

The government restated its commitment to sustaining the peace in the state as well as ensuring the security of lives and property of all residents.

Share