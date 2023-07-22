Bayelsa: We’ll Continue Subvention Payments To Tertiary Institutions

The Bayelsa State government has assured the people that it will continue to pay subvention to tertiary institutions in the state, stating that it has become a policy that can’t be stalled. Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of April and May, Timipre Seipolu, the technical adviser to the Bayelsa State governor on treasury and account, flanked by his Information, Orientation and Strategy Commissioner, Ayiba Duba maintained that the monthly subvention increased recently because the government paid some arrears and gratuities.

On how the internally generated revenue is handled, he said that the concerned board is an independent body that takes a percentage of what it generates every month to run the board and pay consultants. Seipolu said: “Government is implementing the subvention policy for tertiary institutions and has continued to stand by that.

“There was a demand for arrears and thirty thousand minimum issues and the government reviewed it and felt that all those should be the responsibility of the government and government approved and directed immediate payment and the payment. “Most of our projects are capital projects. The AIT/ Elebele Road, Nembe Brass Road, the three senatorial roads are taking a lot of funds, internal roads and some other building projects are going on. “A lot of internal roads are going on, especially during this rainy season. Government is doing a lot to make sure that these roads are rehabilitated and new constructions carried