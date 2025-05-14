Bayelsa: Vigilante Group Apprehends Suspected Phone Snatchers

Share

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security Outfit stationed at the popular Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in Yenagoa Local Government area have apprehended two suspected pickpockets who mainly indulge in phone snatching.

The two suspects who were identified as Daniel Michael Agu (m) 33 from Abia State and Okpoh Kelvin (m) 34, who hails from Bayelsa State, were apprehended following a tip off from a victim who identified them after they succeeded in collecting his phone inside a tricycle.

It was gathered that one of the suspect, Daniel, claimed that they have been earning their daily income from the nefarious practice of pick pocketing using tricycle for several years within the yenagoa metropolis.

The chairman of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security Outfit, Doubiye Alagba claimed that Daniel Agu is the ring leader of the pick pocket gang and has initiated many boys into this criminal act.

Narrating the arrest to news at Etegwe, Alagba stayed that “at about 11am on Monday, one Abasi (m) from Akwa Ibom state, boarded a tricycle and realized his mobile phone has been stolen.

“He quickly boarded another tricycle and ran pass the tricycle used by the gang of pick pockets. He stopped by the unit post of the Vigilante Service and laid a complain to the officers which led to a stop and search and the culprits were apprehended.

“Several phones were discovered within their possession including that of the complainant. On switching on of one of the phones with them, the owner immediately called and said she was robbed by the suspects at a different location within yenagoa.”

Claiming that he has been on the wanted list of the vigilante outfit, Alagba noted that, “these criminals, most at times use charms and diabolic means to steal valuables from their victims and this arrest is a major cracking down on pick pockets.”

The suspects he said have been handed over to operation Doo-Akpo of the Nigerian Police Force for further investigations.

Recall that Yenagoa the capital of Bayelsa State has in recent been emeshed in some crops of crime including phone theft and cultism.

In less than two weeks, more than five persons have been gunned down in Yenagoa as a result of cultism despite those gunned down around Amassoma.

