Bayelsa varsity VC seeks modern branding of arts, culture for

The University of Africa (UoA) Acting Vice-Chancellor, Barclays Ayakoroma, has advocated an innovative approach to branding Nigeria’s arts and culture products for increased export. The institution is located in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State. In a statement yesterday, Ayakoroma said the increased exports of such products would shore up earnings and the gross domestic product (GDP).

He said such an increase could be achieved through cultural rejuvenation and the deliberate generational transfer of cultural talents. According to the professor, the increase can also be achieved through adequate investment by governments to fully harness the abundant cultural tourism potential. He said the Annang Festival of Arts and Culture recently held in the state, along with similar programmes, needed holistic transformation for global competitiveness. Ayakoroma added that reinventing culture as a gateway to national development also entailed the introduction of entrepreneurial components that would drive dependency for sustenance and the expansion of the culture and arts sectors.