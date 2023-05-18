New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Bayelsa Urges FG To Stop Paying Lip Service To Flood Control

Bayelsa State government has urged the Federal Government to stop paying lip-service to the issue of flood mitigation and control in states that would be adversely affected by the menace of this year’s flooding forecast by the Nigeria Hydrological Agency.

The state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal on Tuesday when a joint delegation from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United States Agencies for International Development (USAID) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid him a visit at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

In a release issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor expressed concern that the Federal Government and its agencies seem not to be bothered about the sufferings of the people living in flood prone states.

Describing the lackadaisical approach of the Federal Government as worrisome, he noted that the country appears not to have learnt any lessons from the 2012 and 2022 devastating floods, but only good at issuing flood alerts.

